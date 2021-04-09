Hill sharp, Kluber roughed up as Rays beat Yankees 10-5

Hicks anticipated the ceremony being difficult to watch.

"Yeah, it's definitely something that we want to be doing. But they won last year," the center fielder said. "This is a new year and we expect to go out there and dominate."

At least for now, though, the Rays seem to have the Yankees' number.

The AL champs roughed up Kluber, scoring two unearned runs in the second inning and chasing the Yankees starter with three runs to regain the lead after falling behind 4-2 in the third.

Wendle's two-run double off reliever Nick Nelson drove in the final two runs charged to Kluber, who allowed five runs — three earned — and five hits in 2 1/3 innings. On the way to building the lead to 9-4, Lowe drove in three with a fourth-inning double.

All of New York's success against Hill came with two outs in the third, with Giancarlo Stanton beating the defensive shift with a two-run single to right-center and Hicks lofting a two-run homer for the fourth consecutive hit off the Rays starter.

The Yankees played without slugger Aaron Judge, who sat out a second consecutive game with soreness in his left side. Gio Urshela was also out of the lineup after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from a vaccination.