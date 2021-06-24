Judge, Sánchez drive Yanks to blowout win over Royals

NEW YORK — Yankees hitters have clawed out of an early season slump with a string of clutch, late-game hits.

The Bronx Bombers needed no such fireworks in this one — a start-to-finish shellacking that's inspiring confidence ahead of a weekend series in Boston.

"It's good to see these guys starting to get a little bit of that swagger," manager Aaron Boone said.

Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and New York got its first blowout victory in a month, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday.

Judge got the Yankees started with a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third and Sánchez blew the game open with a three-run drive in the sixth.

New York had not won by more than four runs since a 7-0 rout of the Chicago White Sox on May 22.

The Yankees have won seven of nine, and seven of their eight wins before Wednesday had come via comebacks. Boone admitted it felt like a long time since New York's last easy victory, adding that the morale boost — along with all the rested relievers — could benefit the Yankees at Fenway Park.