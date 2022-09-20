 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

  • Updated
  • 0
Pirates Yankees Baseball

The Yankees' Harrison Bader celebrates Aaron Judge after scoring against the Pirates during the fifth inning Tuesday in New York.

 Jessie Alcheh, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees' stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Judge moved within one of Roger Maris' American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe (5-10) and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5.

Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 37 years. It came off a pitcher whose great, great uncle, Hall of Famer Red Ruffing, was Ruth's teammate on the Yankees in the 1930s.

Stanton, mired in a 9-for-72 slump, lined a slam off Crowe to make a winner of Aroldis Chapman (3-3) and set of a raucous celebration at Yankee Stadium.

People are also reading…

Roger Maris Jr. and Kevin Maris, sons of the former player, were both on hand. Specially marked balls were used each time Judge walked to the plate. Fans in the outfield seats stood and many in the crowd of 40,157 groaned with each foul ball.

Bryan Reynolds tied the score 4-4 with a seventh-inning home run off Lou Trivino and had a go-ahead single off Jonathan Loáisiga (1-4) in the eighth for his fourth hit.

Rodolfo Castro — the player suspended for a game by Major League Baseball last month after a cell phone flew out of his pocket during a headfirst slide — followed with a three-run homer against Clay Holmes.

Holmes, an All-Star who has slumped in the second half, was pitching against his former team for the first time.

Harrison Bader had a pair of go-ahead singles and drove in three runs in his debut for the Yankees. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a key error that led to the four-run eighth inning for the already-eliminated Pirates.

Reynolds also had a three-base error on a dropped fly in center, one of two errors by a team that leads the major leagues with 108.-

FUNKY

Nestor Cortes stopped his leg twice in a double hesitation windup to Reynolds in the third but gave up a single to center.

FAMILY MATTERS

Former Yankees 3B Charlie Hayes, who caught the final out of the 1996 World Series, threw a ceremonial first pitch to his son, Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes.

MOVING UP

Pittsburgh promoted six players to Triple-A Indianapolis following the end of the season at Double-A Altoona: RHPs Quinn Priester and Colin Selby, 2B-C-OF Endy Rodriguez, INF Aaron Shackelford, 3B Malcom Nunez, OF Matt Gorski. "Now we have another 10 days of at-bats we can get them," manager Derek Shelton said. "Losing 2020 was so vital for organizations like ours. The more reps we can get them, the better it is."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. ... LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) pitched a one-hit inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his eighth rehab outing. RHP Miguel Castro (strained shoulder) pitched a hitless inning for the RailRiders.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Luis Severino (5-3, 3.45) starts Wednesday after recovering from a lat strain that has sidelined him since July 13. RHP Roansy Contreras (5-4, 3.24) pitches for the Pirates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8

Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8

Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York, which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.

DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters — the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings — but didn’t factor into the decision. The NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep. The Mets scored four in the eighth to break the tie.  Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into centerfield and scored on Brandon Nimmo’s bloop single. Daniel Vogelbach added a one-out, two-RBI single and Eduardo Escobar had a run-scoring groundout. The Mets stranded 12 runners in the first seven innings.

Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days. Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, and the Mets won their fifth straight to wrap up at least one of the three National League wild cards. They lead the NL East by one game over Atlanta.

Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL’s best record to 97-51. Luis Garcia won his fifth straight decision, giving up two hits and four walks in five innings while striking out four. Hunter Brown and Héctor Neris finished a five-hitter, the Astros 16th shutout this season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News