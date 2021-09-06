Kieboom, Nats rally again, score 2 in 9th to edge NY Mets

Alonso hit Nationals starter Patrick Corbin's second pitch of the sixth inning into the Mets bullpen for a 3-2 lead. Nonetheless, Corbin's outing represented progress for both himself and his team.

The left-hander allowed three runs on 11 hits in seven innings, the longest outing of any Nationals starter since Corbin went seven innings against Philadelphia on Aug. 3. It was the first time a Washington starting pitcher completed six innings since Aug. 25.

New York starter Trevor Williams scattered 10 hits and two runs over five innings, his longest outing since the Mets acquired him July 30 from the Chicago Cubs.

Alonso's RBI single opened the scoring in the first, and the Mets got another run in the fourth on Jeff McNeil's double-play grounder.

Washington scored a run in the first when Alcides Escobar tripled and came home on Juan Soto's groundout. The Nationals opened the fourth with three consecutive hits, including Lane Thomas' RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM