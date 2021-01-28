Kluber excited to join NY Yankees; LeMahieu relieved to remain

"That was extremely frustrating time for me, but I don't think I ever got down on myself," Kluber said. "I think that it's probably more of overcoming the mental aspect of it as opposed to physical ... getting out of that rehab mindset where you're trying to work through things or feel for things."

A three-time All-Star who is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 seasons, Kluber has worked with Eric Cressey, who started last year as New York's director of player health and performance.

With age, Kluber has been prepared to make changes his his preparation.

"The biggest thing with those adjustments is listening to my body when something is telling you something, you got to listen to it," he said. "I think that there are times when you have to be smart and probably not try to have that mentality just to push through, push through, push through. I think that there's times when you're going to get in a little more treatment or maybe back off."

He already has prepared for reporting to the Yankees by shaving his beard to comply with a team rule.

"It feels a little bit naked but I'm getting used to it," Kluber said.