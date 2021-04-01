Lindor: Easy decision to sign $341M, 10-year deal with Mets

"I knew something was going to happen," he said. "It was just a matter of getting to that sweet spot."

The deal fulfills a promise by first-year owner Steve Cohen that these Mets mean business — and have the money to back it up. Lindor's agreement trounces David Wright's $138 million, eight-year contract for the largest in club history.

Cohen and Lindor had dinner over the weekend, and Lindor said they spoke frankly. Lindor confirmed reports that his side had asked for $385 million over 12 years but said it "wasn't a line in the sand," and the meeting with Cohen set the stage for the final leg of bargaining.

"He's all about winning, and I think we won with this," Lindor said. "Both sides are happy."

A two-time Gold Glove winner over six seasons, Lindor is a career .285 hitter and has averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 stolen bases per season. New York acquired him along with right-hander Carlos Carrasco for infielders Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and two minor leaguers in January and agreed to a $22.3 million salary for 2021. Lindor will play out that deal before the new agreement begins in 2022.

It will be the biggest payday ever for a shortstop, slipping by Tatis' $340 million, 14-year deal with the San Diego Padres signed in February.