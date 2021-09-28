Lindor, Stroman lead NY Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the opener of their doubleheader Tuesday.

Noah Syndergaard started the nightcap for New York, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his comeback from Tommy John surgery. He topped out at 96 mph and struck out his first two batters in a perfect inning, throwing nine of 10 pitches for strikes.

Lewin Díaz launched a two-run homer in the first game for the last-place Marlins, who dropped their sixth straight.

Stroman (10-13) allowed two runs and five hits over five effective innings in his 33rd start this year — most in the majors — after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That matched his career high set in 2017 with Toronto, and he could make one more in the season finale Sunday before becoming a free agent.

"It's extremely gratifying. I think it's just a testament to the work I put in," said Stroman, who also credited his personal trainer, his family and the Mets' staff.

"I'm looking forward to free agency, however it may play out."