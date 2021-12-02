Locastro non-tendered by Boston Red Sox, becomes free agent

As Major League Baseball begins its labor dispute with its players, Auburn’s own major leaguer could be looking for another new home.

The Boston Red Sox announced on Tuesday that the organization will not tender the 2022 contract for outfielder Tim Locastro.

As a result, Locastro becomes a free agent.

Locastro began the 2021 season as a reserve outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was traded to the New York Yankees on July 1.

Locastro played in nine games with the Yankees — which included his lone home run of the season — before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee which required season-ending surgery.

Placed on waivers by the Yankees following the season, Locastro was claimed by the rival Red Sox on Nov. 5.

A fan of the Yankees as a youth, Locastro told The Citizen in a November interview that while wearing the New York pinstripes was a “cool thing,” he was also ready for a new opportunity and he was “not going to look in the past.”

Because of the lockout, which was imposed by MLB at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, teams are unable to sign players to their 40-man roster due to the league’s transaction freeze. That means Locastro’s next destination will likely remain unclear until the labor dispute is resolved.

According to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, while the Red Sox non-tendered Locastro, there is still interest in retaining the 29-year-old.

Regarding his recovery from knee surgery, Locastro told The Citizen his remains intent on being ready for Spring Training, which begins in February. He is roughly 130 days into his rehabilitation process, and is able to run, lift weights and do plyometric workouts.

