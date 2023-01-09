Locastro signs minor-league deal with New York Mets

Tim Locastro is staying in New York.

The 30-year-old Auburn native has signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets, SI.com's Pat Ragazzo reported on Monday.

The contract includes an invite to spring training.

Locastro spent the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, bouncing back and forth from the major league club and their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Instead of accepting an assignment to Triple-A after the season, Locastro elected free agency. In a November interview with The Citizen, Locastro said he was appreciative of his time with the Yankees but also didn't want to limit his role to pinch-running.

The veteran outfielder hit .186 with two home runs, four RBIs, eight steals and 13 runs last season with the Yankees. He made two appearances during the Yankees' run to the American League Championship Series, stealing a base in the ALDS against Cleveland.

In 475 career at-bats, he’s hitting .227.

Major league teams can invite up to 60 players to spring training, including 40 rostered players and all non-roster invitees. Rosters must be trimmed to 26 players by opening day.

If Locastro does not make the Mets' roster out of spring training, he could be re-assigned to the team's Triple-A club in Syracuse.

The Mets are Locastro's fourth major league team since 2021, having spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and, briefly, the Boston Red Sox before agreeing to this deal with the Mets.

Locastro graduated from Auburn High School in 2010. Following his collegiate career at Ithaca, Locastro was drafted in the 13th round of 2013 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.