Auburn Doubledays manager Ben Julian announced this week that he will not return as the team's head coach next season.

Julian has been the team's manager since its inaugural Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season in 2021.

In three seasons as coach, Julian has compiled a 74-59 record while leading Auburn to three consecutive playoff appearances.

In a Facebook post, Julian wrote, "For the past three years I have had the distinct honor of being your manager. We have shared highs and lows on the field and a lot of laughs off of it. Your city, your ballpark, and your devotion to the team have all won a place in my heart forever."

Julian was hired prior to the 2021 season, and after leading the Doubledays to a 26-19 record, was re-signed to a two-year extension to keep him in Auburn through this summer.

In his final season in Auburn, the team started off slow before a torrid stretch in late July that propelled the team to its third straight playoff appearance.

The D'days knocked off top seed Batavia in the West Division first round, before falling in a one-game playoff in the semifinals to Elmira earlier this week.