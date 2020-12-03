May cites Cohen for joining Mets, happy to engage fans

May also was attracted by the chance to work with Jeremy Hefner, a retired 34-year-old right-hander who pitched for the Mets in 2012-13, scouted for the Twins in 2017-18, served as their assistant pitching coach the following year and returned to the Mets as pitching coach last season under new manager Luis Rojas.

May had Tommy John surgery on March 22, 2017, and bonded with Hefner, who twice had the reconstruction operation. Hefner helped persuade May to give up his curveball after the Mets' Dominic Smith hit a three-run, pinch homer on an 0-2 curve at Target Field on July 17, 2019. Smith. He's stuck to a fastball, slider and changeup since,

"It's just weird and ironic that it was against the Mets," May said. "That was like the third time in a matter of a week where the curveball, just for whatever reason, didn't get to where I wanted to go, was kind of morphing into this new slider that I tried."

Another tie to the Mets is Neil Allen, who closed for the Mets from 1979-83 and was the Twins pitching coach from 2015-17.

"His big thing was just being hyper-consistent mentally, because that's something that you have control over," May said. "I had never forget the one time I was late for a bullpen coming back from a from an injury, and I've never been chewed out like that in my life."