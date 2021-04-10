Meadows, Arozarena homer, AL champ Rays beat Yankees

Germán allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings, walking one and striking out five. After looking sharp in spring training, the right-hander has yielded four homers in seven innings over two starts to this season.

After the game, he was optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site.

Germán missed all of 2020 while serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy in 2019. He rejected the notion that there's some lingering rustiness due to not pitching last year.

"I feel really good ... but that's how it goes," Germán said through a translator. "Hitters make adjustments (in the regular season) and pitchers have to make adjustments. It's up to me to make the right adjustments."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela was back in the lineup after sitting out the series opener due to side effects from a COVID vaccination shot taken Wednesday. "He was a little under the weather along with a couple other guys on our off day," Boone said. "Everyone is good to go today. Everyone other than Gio was good to go yesterday."