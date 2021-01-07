Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to NY Mets

Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, will cut roughly '$30 million off the Indians' payroll and allow them to rebuild.

For the Mets, the acquisition is another sign owner Steven Cohen means business.

"They did not come cheaply," Mets president Sandy Alderson said of Lindor and Carrasco . "What we're trying to do is create a new reality rather than deal with perception."

A billionaire hedge fund manager, Cohen bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and pledged to increase spending. One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn't do.

Lindor, who will be playing in a far different spotlight than he experienced in Cleveland, impacts the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he's a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011.

He's been the face of the Indians' franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland's most popular athletes. But he's gone now, leaving the Indians without their best player and the team's fans grumbling about owner Paul Dolan.