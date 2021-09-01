Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

NEW YORK — New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen's house.

Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

Scott, 44, was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

The Mets on Wednesday confirmed an ESPN report that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation at Cohen's house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was also attended by players. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m., the team said.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."