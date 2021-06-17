Mets' deGrom gets clean MRI on shoulder, no plans for IL

New York's medical staff concluded the injuries are not related.

"This is not the same thing. It's been three different things," Rojas said. "They're not connected. One thing is not leading to the other."

DeGrom, a right-hander who turns 33 on Saturday, is 6-2 with a 0.54 ERA and 111 strikeouts and eight walks in 67 innings.

Rojas said there is a chance batting is causing the issues for deGrom, who hits left-handed.

"There's different things that you can think where this might happen. It could be during his at-bat. It could be maybe one pitch that he felt something," Rojas said. "It could be anywhere. And I think we had the same conversation when he had the lat that was eventually his lower back, as well, that it could have been in any one of his at-bats, in one of the swings."

A good hitter for a pitcher, deGrom is batting .423 with six RBIs this season. Rojas said the Mets have told some pitchers in the past not to swing to prevent injuries.

"They just statue there for a couple of at-bats because we only wanted them pitching, right, and we didn't want anything like that to compromise their health," he said.