Mets, Marlins walk off field in social injustice protest

Van Wagenen also criticized Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of player protests this week and alleged Manfred was pressuring New York to stage a symbolic walkout against players' wishes, rather than a full postponement.

"That's Rob's instinct," Van Wagenen said in a conversation he didn't appear to know was being streamed on MLB.com. "At a leadership level, he doesn't get it. He just doesn't get it."

Van Wagenen said in the video — after specifying the conversation "can't leave this room" — that Manfred wanted the Mets and Marlins to walk off the field together shortly before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. first pitch, then come back and play at 8:10 p.m.

Van Wagenen apologized for his comments later Thursday, saying the idea to walk out and return was actually hatched by Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon.

"Jeff Wilpon called Commissioner Manfred this afternoon to notify him that our players voted not to play," Van Wagenen said. "They discussed the challenges of rescheduling the game. Jeff proposed an idea of playing the game an hour late. I misunderstood that this was the Commissioner's idea. In actuality, this was Jeff's suggestion.