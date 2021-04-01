Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing

WASHINGTON — The opening day game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night because of coronavirus concerns after at least three of the 2019 World Series champions' players tested positive for COVID-19.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a video conference with reporters that his team also has a fourth player considered a "likely positive." He did not identify any of the players involved.

"For the most part, the whole team has been — we put them — in lockdown and they're self-quarantining," Rizzo said.

He said it was not known when the season-opening game will be made up — other than that it would not be played Friday, originally set up as a day off to allow for a makeup contest if there were an issue with Game 1, such as a rainout.

"It's a shame that we can't play today, but we need to stay positive. I've talked to a lot of players and my concern is about their health and safety," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "I'll continue to reach out to them to make sure they're OK. We're going to get through this.

"This isn't the first time we've been through some bumpy roads. We've been there and we're going to come back from this and we're going to play baseball."