New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro has been placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, the team announced Monday.

Locastro, an Auburn native, appeared in two games over the weekend. He entered as a pinch-runner and had stolen bases in both contests. He is second on the Mets with four stolen bases this season.

Locastro's move to the injured list was one of the Mets' four transactions on Monday. The team recalled Brett Baty and Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Syracuse, while optioning Jose Butto to Syracuse.

Gallery: Auburn native Tim Locastro through the years