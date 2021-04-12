Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence

The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they're surprisingly beatable.
DeGrom struck out 14 on Saturday, but New York lost 3-0 to the Miami Marlins. In his other start this season, deGrom held Philadelphia scoreless for six innings, but the Mets gave up five runs in the eighth and lost 5-3.
Whether it's blamed on poor run support or shaky relief pitching, New York hasn't taken advantage of deGrom's brilliance the last few years. The right-hander won the Cy Young Award in both 2018 and 2019, but since the start of the 2018 season, he's just 25-20 despite posting a stellar 2.06 ERA. He has 33 no-decisions in that span, and the Mets have lost 22 of those games.
Among the pitchers who have more wins than deGrom since the start of 2018: Marco Gonzales (36-25 with a 4.00 ERA), Jon Lester (34-19, 4.06), Rick Porcello (32-26, 4.98) and J.A. Happ (31-16, 4.13).
What's remarkable is that over the past three-plus seasons, the Mets have been mediocre, but they haven't been terrible. They're seven games under .500 in that time frame, so it's not as though deGrom has been pitching for a constant cellar dweller.
But when he's on the mound, New York's offense has been abysmal at times. DeGrom has received 4.10 runs of support per nine innings since the start of 2018, according to fangraphs.com. Only three pitchers with over 300 innings in that span — Cole Hamels, Madison Bumgarner and Derek Holland — have received less run support than deGrom.
Perhaps the addition of Francisco Lindor will help this year, but so far it's been the same old story for the Mets and their ace.
ANOTHER DAY OFF: The Mets sidestepped another meteorological miscue Monday night.
A day after pushing starter Marcus Stroman to pitch amid rain that paused play after seven minutes, the Mets called off their game Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies with another downpour en route, rescheduling it as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The decision was announced about two hours before Monday's 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch.
The single-admission doubleheader will start at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends. Both games will be seven innings, keeping with an adjustment introduced during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
New York has played just five games in the first 12 days of the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Washington Nationals and then bad weather.
The rainout follows a blunder by the Mets ballpark operations staff, which powered ahead with a first pitch Sunday afternoon, only to have umpires waive the teams off the field two outs into the top of the first inning. Home teams make decisions regarding delays before games start, but once they're under way, that power transfers to the umpires.
Stroman started that game for New York and threw just nine pitches. He tweeted his unhappiness to have wasted his turn in the rotation.
“This game should have never been started. Not smart at all,” Stroman tweeted during the delay. “Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling.”
Mets manager Luis Rojas initially said Monday that Stroman would remain on four days of rest and pitch Friday at Colorado. After the postponement was announced, Rojas reversed course and said Stroman would start the nightcap Tuesday.
Rojas said Stroman had initially wanted to recreate his entire between-start regimen, including a bullpen and workouts, but after playing catch Monday, Stroman told his manager his arm would be ready for Tuesday.
“We want the guys to go out and be the best versions of themselves,” Rojas said.
Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start Game 1 for the Mets, with Monday's scheduled starter, lefty David Peterson, sliding back to Wednesday.