Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence

The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they're surprisingly beatable.

DeGrom struck out 14 on Saturday, but New York lost 3-0 to the Miami Marlins. In his other start this season, deGrom held Philadelphia scoreless for six innings, but the Mets gave up five runs in the eighth and lost 5-3.

Whether it's blamed on poor run support or shaky relief pitching, New York hasn't taken advantage of deGrom's brilliance the last few years. The right-hander won the Cy Young Award in both 2018 and 2019, but since the start of the 2018 season, he's just 25-20 despite posting a stellar 2.06 ERA. He has 33 no-decisions in that span, and the Mets have lost 22 of those games.

Among the pitchers who have more wins than deGrom since the start of 2018: Marco Gonzales (36-25 with a 4.00 ERA), Jon Lester (34-19, 4.06), Rick Porcello (32-26, 4.98) and J.A. Happ (31-16, 4.13).

What's remarkable is that over the past three-plus seasons, the Mets have been mediocre, but they haven't been terrible. They're seven games under .500 in that time frame, so it's not as though deGrom has been pitching for a constant cellar dweller.