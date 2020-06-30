Minor League Baseball, including Auburn Doubledays' season, canceled for 2020

Full-season minor league baseball has been on hiatus since mid-March. The New York-Penn League, a short-season league for recent MLB draft picks, was not scheduled to begin play until mid-June, and on June 12 the league announced it was suspending the start of the season indefinitely.

The Doubledays were originally scheduled to begin play Thursday, June 18 at Batavia, while the home opener at Falcon Park was set for Sunday, June 21 against State College.

“It’s definitely a hard pill to swallow right now, just with everything that's going on and all the plans for the 2020 season we had in store,” Doubledays general manager David Lindberg said. “We were really looking forward to getting out there and putting on a great atmosphere for all of our fans, our sponsors and our season ticket holders.”

Concerning ticket refunds, Lindberg said he reached out to all season ticket holders via email and full refunds will be offered.