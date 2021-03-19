MLB Preview: Lindor, new Mets hope to put World Series practice in play

"We can play," Lindor said.

Preseason plaudits are nothing new, though. For a couple of years now, New York has boasted a dangerous lineup and quality players at the top of the roster.

It hasn't yielded much success on the field.

"I think this is the most talented team that we've had in a long time," said outfielder Michael Conforto, taking on a larger leadership role. "But there always seems to be this hype around either our pitching staff or the young hitters that we have, or whatever it may be. And I've seen that, you know, it's not that we didn't work hard, but you can fall into this mode of thinking that you're better than you are. And you're not good unless you win a lot of games — that's just plain and simple. And we haven't done that yet.

"It's easy to see the talent that we have, but I think it's important that we don't allow that talent to be our worst enemy," he added. "I think a lot of times, talent can make you complacent. ... We need to put in the work."

NEW LOOK

The difference this season, the Mets believe, is a better backup plan for injuries and inevitable hiccups.