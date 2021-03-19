MLB Preview: Yankees have right stuff - maybe too much right stuff

NEW YORK — The Yankees think they have the right stuff to end 11 years without a World Series title. Maybe too much right stuff.

New York used right-handed batters for 72% of plate appearances last year, the second-highest percentage in the major leagues behind 72.3% for the Chicago White Sox and up from 71.2% for the Yankees in 2019, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Switching-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks projects as the only non-righty bat in New York's first-choice batting order, now that Clint Frazier has displaced Brett Gardner as the top left-fielder.

"There's going to be lanes for other managers to navigate with if they have a starter/reliever that is really difficult on right-handers," general manager Brian Cashman said. "Of course, that's an area of weakness, the fact that we're so right-handed and don't have as much mix and match there. So it's definitely something that we're aware of."

New York lost to eventual AL champion Tampa Bay in a five-game Division Series last year after Aroldis Chapman allowed a go-ahead home run to Mike Brosseau in the eighth inning of Game 5 -- a little more than a month after the closer threw a 101 mph pitch near Brosseau's head on Sept. 1, resulting in a suspension for the first two games of the 2021 season.