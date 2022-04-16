MLB Roundup: Alcantara homers, D-Backs finally beat Mets in New York

NEW YORK — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday.

Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday's opener.

"I said I felt like we haven't won a baseball game here in a long time," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, recalling a postgame conversation with a team staffer. "I was proud of our guys. We played hard. It's a tough environment for a young team."

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks — who entered the game with 18 runs this season, second-fewest in the majors ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles — squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo.

Seth Beer led off with an infield single against Rodriguez, and Lugo struck out Carson Kelly before Alcantara homered to right field.

"I felt the entire dugout took a big exhale (and) said OK, good, we're in the lead and playing some downhill baseball," Lovullo said.

Daulton Varsho followed with a walk and scored — after running through a stop sign by third base coach Tony Perezchica — on Marte's double down the first-base line.

Lugo has given up multiple runs in two appearances this season after surrendering two or more runs 12 times in 120 relief outings from 2019-21.

"We've been spoiled by him for a long time here," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "He's pitched some very meaningful innings for us this year. He will again. Just wasn't his day."

Braves 5, Padres 2: Ian Anderson pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta’s three homers.

Anderson allowed two hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Padres rookie starter Nick Martinez was stung by the long ball.

Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot on his second pitch of the game, giving him a homer in all three games of this series so far.

Olson and Marcell Ozuna also connected off Martinez, charged with four runs in five innings. Manny Piña also may have gone deep, but center fielder Trent Grisham made a sensational leaping catch at the wall.

Red Sox 4, Twins 0: Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs.

Tanner Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Straham got the next three outs and Garrett Whitlock gave up just two hits while retiring the final seven.

Minnesota’s Sonny Gray (O-1) allowed Verdugo's home run in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness. Gray tossed just 31 pitches, with a walk and one strikeout. The team says he's day-to-day.

Athletics 7, Blue Jays 5: Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected as the A’s ended a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.

Facing Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.

Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

White Sox 3, Rays 2: José Abreu homered for the first time this season and closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.

Wander Franco doubled for the reigning AL East champion Rays, who have lost four straight after beginning the season 3-0.

