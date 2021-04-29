Mullins' sac fly propels Orioles past Yankees 4-3 in 10

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Thursday for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first and hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.

"I've definitely felt better the last couple days," said Mancini, who raised his average from .212 to .247 over the last two games. "I know I've had a couple spurts where it looked like maybe I broke out, but I never had that feeling like I did a couple years ago. I've been searching and searching. … It's tough when you've missed as much time as I did and you come back and expect to come back and be the same guy and it can take some time."

Austin Hays put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double off Darren O'Day. Mullins scored from first as center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble getting the ball out of his glove.