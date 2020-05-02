Nationals intent on ring ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — No one knows for sure how, when and where -- or, truly, even if -- Major League Baseball will play games in 2020. Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez feels certain of this much: His team will wait to properly mark its World Series championship with spectators in the seats.

“I’m sure that I speak for everyone in our organization: We’re going to celebrate, somehow, some way. ... We want to hang the banner with fans. We want to get our rings with fans. When? We don’t know. How? We don’t know. But we want them to be involved,” Martinez said Friday from his farm in Tennessee during a video call with reporters.

“For me, this is a big deal. A big deal for everybody,” Martinez said. “So we want to include everybody.”

With the sport, like so many others, on hold since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, MLB and the players’ union have been exploring how to get a season started. Among the many contingencies raised: playing in empty ballparks, perhaps at neutral sites.

Also unknown: What might a second version of spring training look like? How long might it last? And where?