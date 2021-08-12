Nimmo drives in four, Stroman strong, Mets beat Nats 4-1

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer and drove in all the Mets' runs, Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth inning and New York beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The four RBIs tied a career high for Nimmo, who homered in the second against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0.

"He's been swinging the bat like that all season now," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "He's been clutch for us. He got all our runs in. He's on the fastball. That's what I like the most."

The Mets won for only the third time in 10 games, a stretch that saw them fall from first to third in the NL East.

"It was definitely a good win for the team," Stroman said. "I just feel like it's a momentum we can continue to carry on into the next game."

Victor Robles hit an RBI double for depleted Washington, which traded away eight players at the deadline and dropped to 5-15 in its last 20 games.

Stroman (8-11) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings to break a three-start losing streak. He struck out eight and walked two.