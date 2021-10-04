Preview: Longtime rivals Red Sox, Yankees, back at it in AL wild card

It will be the fifth time the teams have met in the playoffs — the 1978 tiebreaker counted as part of the regular season — with each club winning twice. In postseason games, New York leads 12-11, but Boston has won seven of the last eight.

Twice series have come down to a win-or-go-home seventh game, in the 2003 and '04 ALCS. Each team has won one of them.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who arrived in Boston as a player in 2005, right after the most recent heyday of the rivalry, said back then it was fueled by players such as David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada.

"It was more about the characters, the players, bigger-than-life," he said. "It was like, 'Wow, these guys are unbelievable.'

"They used to fight, too, back in the day, so I think that gave it a little bit more for the fan base," Cora said. "We have great players ... two teams are playing for the same thing. Throughout the season, it's been a roller-coaster ride."