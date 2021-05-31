Rays win for 16th time in 17 games, Hill beats Yankees 3-1

The AL East-leading Rays (35-20) improved to 7-3 against the Yankees this season and became only the fourth visiting team in the last 30 years to win nine games in a 10-game span in the Bronx, after Seattle from 2000-03, Boston from 2010-11 and the Rays from 2013-14. Tampa Bay has won nine in a row overall in intra-division matchups.

Starting a key seven-game homestand against the AL East-leading Rays and second-place Boston Red Sox, the Yankees could drop back from contention within a week. New York (29-25) limped to the season's one-third mark with its fourth straight defeat and sixth in seven games. The Yankees have scored two runs or fewer in nine of their last 12 games for the first time since August 1971.

Last weekend at Detroit, the Yankees became the first team in AL history with two runs or fewer and 12 strikeouts in each game of a three-game series, according to STATS.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres made his third error in two days, and the Yankees grounded into their major league-high 52nd double play. Giancarlo Stanton was 0 for 4 and is hitless in 12 at-bats since coming off the injured list.

Both teams wore patches on their jersey chests with red poppy flowers and the words "Lest We Forget," in honor of Memorial Day.