Red Sox stifle short-handed Yanks 4-0 with Judge on COVID IL; Locastro goes 0-for-2

Allen pinch hit for Amburgey in the seventh and singled in his first at-bat this year. Park followed with a rally-killing groundout as a pinch-hitter in his first big league action.

Struggling Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out one and walking one on 23 pitches.

BIG TEST

At least one of Judge, Urshela and Higashioka was not vaccinated, the Yankees said. Manager Aaron Boone said he expects each of the players who tested positive to be out at least 10 days from the time of their positive test. Some of the players are experiencing mild symptoms, but Boone said none has gotten seriously ill.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole compared the news to being struck by "an invisible, microscopic truck."

Players had another round of rapid testing Friday that revealed no other positives.

THE WAIT CONTINUES

Boston had planned to start top prospect Jarren Duran in center field Thursday before that game was called off. The lefty-hitting Duran was formally promoted Friday but sat out against the left-handed Montgomery. He will instead get his first start Saturday versus Cole.

