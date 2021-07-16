Red Sox-Yanks to play Friday; Locastro to start; Judge among positive tests

Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond will manage Colorado while Black is out, and Major League Data & Game Planning Coordinator Doug Bernier will coach first base. The club promoted left-handers Ben Bowden and Zac Rosscup, right-hander Antonio Santos and outfielder Sam Hilliard. The Rockies are also among the teams to reach 85% vaccination.

The Yankees also added first baseman Luke Voit to the injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee. New York promoted four players from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: first baseman Chris Gittens, infielder Hoy Park, outfielder Greg Allen and catcher Rob Brantly. Outfielder Trey Amburgey was called up Thursday, when left-hander Zack Britton was also activated from the 10-day injured list.

"We're really excited to go take the field tonight and have an opportunity to go up against the first-place team in our division," Boone said. "And we expect to go play well."

Judge and Urshela have been among the few consistent performers in New York's lineup this year. Judge is hitting .282 with 21 homers and a .901 OPS, and the slick-fielding Urshela is batting .275 with 11 homers and a .756 OPS.

"That's our reality right now," Boone said. "We have to go make the best of it."