Ritzel: ESPN's planned Jeter documentary 'The Captain' misses mark

"The Last Dance" was incredibly successful for two reasons. One, it was released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as sports fans were starving for something, anything, to fill the void of live competition. Two, its primary subject remains one of the most captivating personalities in professional sports.

Michael Jordan hasn't played an NBA game in nearly 20 years, yet still dominates daily basketball conversation. His grudges are almost legendary as The Shot or the Flu Game, and it was gripping to watch as he figuratively dunked on old adversaries.

For all the hoopla at the time surrounding the 1990s Chicago Bulls, there were still so many unanswered questions. Did MJ really have the flu? Was MJ a miserable teammate? Why did general manager Jerry Krause break up the Bulls, and why did MJ really retire (for the first or second time)?

Jordan controlled final cut of "The Last Dance" which means the series falls short of true journalism, but it still put him on record to address those subjects. It also served as a reminder to the LeBron James Stans out there, many of whom never witnessed Jordan dribble a ball during his heyday, who really holds the honor of Greatest of All Time.

By shear force of personality, Jordan stands unto his own.