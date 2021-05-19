Ritzel: ESPN's planned Jeter documentary 'The Captain' misses mark

There's no doubt about it, Derek Jeter was exceptional in his role as The Face of Baseball.
It's odd that any player representing the Evil Empire could carry himself with an underdog charisma. But that was Jeter.
He was not the most physically imposing player. He didn't have a laser of an arm. He didn't routinely slug moon shots into the Bronx night.
Jeter's game was more relatable. He put the ball in play and hit for average. While not a speedster, he was a capable base-stealer. And he possessed a high baseball IQ.
Most importantly, to his everlasting credit, despite playing in a league that's been battling its own demons for decades, Jeter was an upstanding citizen for Major League Baseball. He was never in the headlines for the wrong reasons. He represented himself, the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball with the utmost class and professionalism.
While those are exceptional characteristics in an athlete, I'm not sure such qualities translate well to television.
That's why, when ESPN announced on Tuesday it was producing a six-part documentary about Jeter, titled "The Captain," I rolled my eyes.
Remember "The Last Dance", ESPN's revelatory series about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls that aired last summer? Of course you do. Social media won't let you forget it. You can't go 10 minutes on Twitter without seeing the MJ "I took that personally" meme.
"The Last Dance" was incredibly successful for two reasons. One, it was released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as sports fans were starving for something, anything, to fill the void of live competition. Two, its primary subject remains one of the most captivating personalities in professional sports.
Michael Jordan hasn't played an NBA game in nearly 20 years, yet still dominates daily basketball conversation. His grudges are almost legendary as The Shot or the Flu Game, and it was gripping to watch as he figuratively dunked on old adversaries.
For all the hoopla at the time surrounding the 1990s Chicago Bulls, there were still so many unanswered questions. Did MJ really have the flu? Was MJ a miserable teammate? Why did general manager Jerry Krause break up the Bulls, and why did MJ really retire (for the first or second time)?
Jordan controlled final cut of "The Last Dance" which means the series falls short of true journalism, but it still put him on record to address those subjects. It also served as a reminder to the LeBron James Stans out there, many of whom never witnessed Jordan dribble a ball during his heyday, who really holds the honor of Greatest of All Time.
By shear force of personality, Jordan stands unto his own.
Surely ESPN honed in on Jeter in an effort to replicate the magic that was "The Last Dance." Along with the Bulls, the Yankees owned the 1990s and Jeter was a central figure in that. But Jeter is no Michael Jordan. He's not captivating. He's not controversial. He's not outspoken.
Simply put, he's not a strong subject for a documentary.
According to its press release, ESPN Films has assembled an All-Star cast to tackle "The Captain," including Oscar-winner Spike Lee who will serve as a producer. The series will focus on Jeter's arrival to the New York and how he "helped transform a struggling franchise into a storied dynasty, all within a time of great change in New York City."
Furthermore, Jeter will be "pulling back the curtain to reveal what it was really like to be 'The Captain.'”
Yawn. Are we sure there's a viable audience for this project outside of New York?
This is not to diminish the Hall of Fame player that Jeter was. I'm just not all that sure that what's behind that curtain is worth tuning into for several weeks. What can be said about the November World Series home run, or the home plate toss against Oakland, or his unique jumping throw from short that hasn't already been said?
The magnificence of interviewing Michael Jordan is that he doesn't hold back. He pulls no punches. He didn't like Isiah Thomas and he wasn't afraid to say so.
If Jeter doesn't approach this documentary with the same willingness to be forthcoming or controversial, "The Captain" is doomed to fail. But even complete honesty doesn't guarantee interest.
ESPN, without a doubt, missed an opportunity. A documentary of this nature has Alex Rodriguez written all over it, and why ESPN didn't pounce on that story is beyond me.
But then again, we don't know how the Worldwide Leader landed on Jeter. Maybe ESPN felt uncomfortable diving into Rodriguez's colorful and PED-laden career, considering he is an employee of the company. Maybe ESPN wanted an A-Rod series but Rodriguez turned down their requests.
ESPN has developed many successful documentaries. There's a track record, though, of what works and what doesn't. "The Last Dance" worked excellently because its subjects were active participants and pointed questions were asked. "Long Gone Summer", an ESPN-produced 30-for-30 about Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa and the record-breaking 1998 season, should've been great but fell short because it skimmed over the elephant in the room of their steroid usage.
While Jeter may have captured the hearts of baseball fans during his 20-year MLB career, it remains to be seen if "The Captain" can capture our attention.
