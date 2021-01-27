Ritzel: Lean years could be ahead for Baseball Hall of Fame

But should today's voters ignore character concerns or cheating like voters of decades past for the sake of precedent? Of course not.

However, the absence of 2021 inductees should concern those in Cooperstown. Jeter and Walker will hopefully enjoy their ceremony this summer, if COVID-19 doesn't intrude again, but if the most recent vote is any indication there will be some lean years ahead.

Bonds, Clemens and Schilling only have one more year on the BBWAA ballot, and the latter has since requested his final year of eligibility be vacated. It's hard to envision BBWAA voters having enough of a change of heart with those three by next year.

What about newly-eligible players? Next year, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz will make their first appearances on the BBWAA ballot. Based on statistics alone, both would be slam dunks. But Rodriguez was suspended for an entire season for PEDs, while Ortiz allegedly tested positive for steroids in 2003. While Commissioner Rob Manfred has since suggested those 2003 tests were inconclusive, hearsay is clearly enough to keep a player out of the Hall.

It doesn't get much more promising for the 2023 ballot. Carlos Beltran is the only name worth considering, but his resume is borderline at best, and his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal could be a detriment.