Ritzel: Lean years could be ahead for Baseball Hall of Fame

So much has changed in a year.
Last January, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Debate raged on for months leading up to the announcement. Not so much about Jeter's candidacy — he was a slam dunk pick if there ever was one — but if he would become the Baseball Writers Association of America's second-ever unanimous selection (in 2019, former teammate Mariano Rivera became the first).
Jeter missed perfection by one vote (396 out of 397). Much like Ken Griffey Jr.'s selection in 2016, an ultimately fruitless witch hunt ensued to investigate which member of the BBWAA left Jeter off their ballot (BBWAA voters are not required to make their ballots public).
Jeter's missing vote will ultimately be a footnote in an otherwise historic career. The five-time World Series champion, along with fellow inductee Larry Walker, will celebrate induction this summer (the 2020 ceremony was canceled).
Oddly though, Jeter and Walker's ceremony won't be joined by 2021 inductees, because there are none.
For the first time since 2013, the BBWAA elected zero players for Hall of Fame induction. Not Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king. Not Roger Clemens, a winner of seven Cy Young awards. Not Curt Schilling, one of the greatest postseason pitchers ever.
We should've seen this shutout coming. Earlier this month, BBWAA voter David Skretta, a writer for The Associated Press out of Kansas City, came under fire when it became known that he left his 2021 Hall of Fame ballot blank. As it turns out, 13 others did as well. Fourteen blank ballots is a record, according to The Associated Press.
Skretta's blank ballot ultimately stirred one question: Should a player's character of drug usage factor into their Hall of Fame candidacy?
Clearly, PED usage has plagued Bonds, Clemens and Mark McGwire. Schilling is a different story though — the former World Series MVP has no known ties to steroids. His downfall is due to his controversial social media presence, which most recently applauded the U.S. Capitol riots.
Schilling, clearly, just isn't a good dude. His extremist views include approval of lynching journalists, unacceptable commentary about transgender people, and several ridiculous claims tying Muslims to Nazis. Fortunately enough BBWAA voters outweighed Schilling's nonsense over his baseball excellence.
Many have made the precedent argument for why Schilling should be inducted. After all, Whitey Ford and Gaylord Perry doctored baseballs. Tris Speaker and Rogers Hornsby have both been rumored to be members of the Klu Klux Klan. Babe Ruth was apparently a drunk. All are in the Hall of Fame.
But should today's voters ignore character concerns or cheating like voters of decades past for the sake of precedent? Of course not.
However, the absence of 2021 inductees should concern those in Cooperstown. Jeter and Walker will hopefully enjoy their ceremony this summer, if COVID-19 doesn't intrude again, but if the most recent vote is any indication there will be some lean years ahead.
Bonds, Clemens and Schilling only have one more year on the BBWAA ballot, and the latter has since requested his final year of eligibility be vacated. It's hard to envision BBWAA voters having enough of a change of heart with those three by next year.
What about newly-eligible players? Next year, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz will make their first appearances on the BBWAA ballot. Based on statistics alone, both would be slam dunks. But Rodriguez was suspended for an entire season for PEDs, while Ortiz allegedly tested positive for steroids in 2003. While Commissioner Rob Manfred has since suggested those 2003 tests were inconclusive, hearsay is clearly enough to keep a player out of the Hall.
It doesn't get much more promising for the 2023 ballot. Carlos Beltran is the only name worth considering, but his resume is borderline at best, and his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal could be a detriment.
Frankly, there might not be another sure-fire Hall of Fame choice until 2025, when both Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia are on the ballot. Could the BBWAA really go four more years without a Hall of Fame selection? Based on the 2021 voting results, it's not impossible (though the bet here is that Ortiz is selected next year and it's a moot point).
Cooperstown's murky future is another unintended consequence of Major League Baseball's lackadaisical approach to steroids in the 1990s and 2000s. Between this, the 2020 labor strife in lieu of COVID-19, and the Astros scandal, you'd think MLB has an addiction to negative press.
Some advice: enjoy Jeter's induction this summer, because after that it might be awhile until we can all universally celebrate one of baseball's all-time greats.
