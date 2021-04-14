Ritzel: Locastro's style a throwback to baseball's bygone era

"I think we all agree that's too long," he said. "It's clear that Generation Z, because of the way they grew up consuming entertainment and sports, their attention spans are just shorter. It's hard to ask them to sit and wait for one play every four minutes."

It's ironic that it's Epstein saying this, considering his Red Sox teams were early adopters of many aspects of current baseball that turns off fans.

But he's right. MLB needs more outcomes than a strikeout, home run or walk. The league is exploring more drastic changes, like moving the mound back to offset increased pitch speeds, to subtler ones like adjusting pick-off rules.

The latter will be implemented in the minor leagues this upcoming season, as pitchers in High-A will be required to step off the mound before their pick-off attempt.

Which brings us back to Locastro, who should be salivating if such a rule ever reaches the major leagues.

While Locastro's intent to reach base in any way possible would endear him to famous baseball statistician Bill James, it hasn't guaranteed him much playing time. He's been mostly a part-time player during his three-year stint with the D-Backs, serving as a fourth outfielder and pinch-runner.