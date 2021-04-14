Ritzel: Locastro's style a throwback to baseball's bygone era

Auburn's native son is going to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Kinda.
You may have heard. On Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro set a Major League Baseball record, stealing his 28th straight base.
Those 28 steals are the most to begin a major league career ever. The previous record of 27 was held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines.
The cleats worn by Locastro during his record-breaking steal are being sent to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown (and the base, Locastro gifted to his mother Colleen).
While Locastro's accomplishment was celebrated by Auburnians and D-Backs fans alike, it received little national chatter. Which is odd considering Raines' record stood for 40 years, a longer time frame than it took for Mark McGwire to break Roger Maris' single-season home run record.
Unfortunately, Locastro (and his record) is a victim of the era he plays in. Base-stealers in 2021 do not have the same popularity or presence as they did back in the 1980s when Raines and Rickey Henderson were experts at arguably the most exciting play in baseball.
The 80s were also the golden era for steals. Every season from 1982 to 1993, major league players totaled at least 3,000 steals.
While steals are certainly not absent from the game, MLB has not reached 3,000 total steals since 2012. Consider that in his 25-year MLB career, Henderson (who, it must be said, is the greatest base-stealer ever) averaged 74 steals per season. In 2019, the latest time there was a full MLB season, Seattle's Mallex Smith led the majors with only 46.
Simply put, the most exciting play in baseball doesn't have nearly the same clout as it did decades ago. And that's not necessarily a good thing.
Baseball is in a tough spot. The first sport to really adopt advanced stats as part of player evaluation, many argue that analytics have ruined the game; that scouting is too focused on a hitter's exit velocity or launch angle, or a pitcher's spin rate.
I say, there's no such thing as too much information. But when statistical charts are informing a manager's every decision, that's not a good thing — as the Tampa Bay Rays learned in last year's World Series.
I am concerned with the growing consensus that, in this age of need for instant gratification, that baseball is "boring."
Several weeks ago, I listened to The Athletic Baseball Show, a podcast that featured Theo Epstein. Epstein is mostly known as the architect of Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs teams that ended century-long World Series droughts.
Epstein left the Cubs last winter and was hired by MLB in January to be the league's consultant for "on-field matters." Essentially, Epstein will help MLB explore rule changes that could help baseball deviate from the home run-or-strikeout game that it's become.
You can listen to Epstein's entire appearance on The Athletic Baseball Show here.
As Epstein astutely pointed out, baseball is in its present pickle mainly because pitchers are simply too good. According to baseballsavant.com, there are 44 pitchers averaging at least 95 mph on their four-seam fastball. That's almost double the amount of flamethrowers from 2017, the first year such statistics were recorded.
That drastically alters a hitter's approach, as the likelihood of stringing together two or three hits to score a run is much less than it was decades ago. Hence, the all-or-nothing home run approach.
Baseball simply needs more "action plays" (doubles, triples, steals). According to Epstein, in 2020: triples were at their lowest per-game rate in MLB history; doubles were at their lowest rate since 1992; and stolen base attempts were at their lowest since 1964. Even more concerning is that in 2020, MLB games averaged four minutes per every ball put in play.
"I think we all agree that's too long," he said. "It's clear that Generation Z, because of the way they grew up consuming entertainment and sports, their attention spans are just shorter. It's hard to ask them to sit and wait for one play every four minutes."
It's ironic that it's Epstein saying this, considering his Red Sox teams were early adopters of many aspects of current baseball that turns off fans.
But he's right. MLB needs more outcomes than a strikeout, home run or walk. The league is exploring more drastic changes, like moving the mound back to offset increased pitch speeds, to subtler ones like adjusting pick-off rules.
The latter will be implemented in the minor leagues this upcoming season, as pitchers in High-A will be required to step off the mound before their pick-off attempt.
Which brings us back to Locastro, who should be salivating if such a rule ever reaches the major leagues.
While Locastro's intent to reach base in any way possible would endear him to famous baseball statistician Bill James, it hasn't guaranteed him much playing time. He's been mostly a part-time player during his three-year stint with the D-Backs, serving as a fourth outfielder and pinch-runner.
Thirty years ago, Locastro would've been a set-it-and-forget-it leadoff hitter. While he's currently third on the D-Backs in plate appearances so far in 2021, it took injuries to other outfielders to nab that playing time.
For his hometown fans and D-Backs supporters, Locastro has become something of a cult hero. If MLB follows through on some of its radical ideas, he could become something much more.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.