Sciria: Dick 'The Mouth' Malinowski was an Auburn baseball original

"I was born with a screwed-up foot but what are you going to do," Malinowski said in 2004. "I'm making out all right. If you don't go there to have a good time, you might as well stay home."

Boy, did he ever have a good time. As you would guess, Dick was going to express his opinion if an umpire made a call against Auburn. And not only would he loudly voice his displeasure, he would sometimes bang his crutches on the aluminum floor under the bleachers. In the press box, it felt like the ballpark was shaking.

Malinowski was introduced to the rest of the world in a 2004 Sports Illustrated story (which I still can't believe) about baseball in New York. Dick was the epitome of a baseball fan. He loved his team. He even went on the road from time to time, which I bet his voice was a "pleasant" surprise to the other team's fans.

Malinowski said he created his famed WHOOP, WHOO back in 1982 when Houston became Auburn's parent team.

"They said it was too quiet in the park, so I did something about it," he said in 2004. "The reason I'm so loud is I worked in a steel mill and I got my voice so hard from yelling that it won't go back down."