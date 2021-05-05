Sciria: Dick 'The Mouth' Malinowski was an Auburn baseball original

The moment the relief pitcher took the mound at Falcon Park, you knew it was coming. As soon as the first warm-up pitch left his hand, out came that noise.
WHOOP!
WOO!
WHOOP!
WOO!
Dick "The Mouth" Malinowski was never shy about making noise at the ballpark. Malinowski died a few days ago — and another part of what made professional baseball in Auburn unique went with him.
If you went to an Auburn game at the old Falcon Park or the new one, you knew you were going to see a cast of characters. It's what made Falcon Park special. Nowhere else were you were going to see "Dancing Bill" Jayne or Dick "The Mouth" Malinowski. No slight intended toward Auburn's other loyal fans who came out night in and night out during the summer, but those two always stood out, especially if you weren't from the Cayuga County area.
Bill performed during the seventh inning stretch when John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" played over the PA. He would ride his colorfully-decorated bicycle to every game and his Auburn cap was full of baseball pins.
Dick was different. Born with a deformed foot, he had to get around on crutches. He had to retire in his early 40s but rarely missed a game. According to a profile The Citizen did on him in 2004, between 1965 and 1984, he only missed five games. There was never any self pity with Dick.
"I was born with a screwed-up foot but what are you going to do," Malinowski said in 2004. "I'm making out all right. If you don't go there to have a good time, you might as well stay home."
Boy, did he ever have a good time. As you would guess, Dick was going to express his opinion if an umpire made a call against Auburn. And not only would he loudly voice his displeasure, he would sometimes bang his crutches on the aluminum floor under the bleachers. In the press box, it felt like the ballpark was shaking.
Malinowski was introduced to the rest of the world in a 2004 Sports Illustrated story (which I still can't believe) about baseball in New York. Dick was the epitome of a baseball fan. He loved his team. He even went on the road from time to time, which I bet his voice was a "pleasant" surprise to the other team's fans.
Malinowski said he created his famed WHOOP, WHOO back in 1982 when Houston became Auburn's parent team.
"They said it was too quiet in the park, so I did something about it," he said in 2004. "The reason I'm so loud is I worked in a steel mill and I got my voice so hard from yelling that it won't go back down."
It never did. In his later years, Dick came to Falcon Park in a wheelchair. There was no way he was going to miss a game or a chance to have fun by making noise.
"(Baseball players) are doing something I never had a chance to because I couldn't run," Malinowski said. "When we're in the playoffs and then they're all over, all I do is count he days till next season."
If you heard Malinowski at Falcon Park, you will never forget his voice. It will always stay with you.
Usually, when someone passes, you'd say rest in peace, but with Dick, I think it's better to say, Mouth, rest in noise.
Heaven just got a lot louder.
