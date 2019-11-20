Major League Baseball is investigating whether the 2017 Houston Astros used an elaborate sign-stealing system during the season in which they won the World Series, including an ALCS win over the New York Yankees.
This system involved high-tech cameras and low-tech garbage can covers. MLB has its work cut out trying to find out if the Astros actually did this, how many people were involved and how far up the team's chain of command it went.
If these allegations are true, MLB has to impose the harshest discipline in its history. Depending on who was involved, MLB could issue suspensions, fines, loss of draft choices or if it's really bad, lifetime bans.
Yes, MLB could ban Astros employees (players, coaches, front office staff) from ever working in professional baseball. While we think of players like Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson being banned for life for gambling, in 2017, MLB actually banned then Atlanta Braves General Manager John Coppolella for life for 'circumventing international signing rules." The Braves were also stripped of draft choices and illegally signed players became free agents.
Now if MLB can issue a lifetime ban for that infraction, shouldn't something that impacted games bring even a harsher kind of punishment?
Sign stealing has been a part of baseball for decades. The 1951 New York Giants, the team forever known for the famous Russ Hodges radio call "The Giants win the pennant!," had an elaborate sign stealing system that enabled them to catch the Brooklyn Dodgers and eventually win the National League pennant. Joshua Prager's excellent book, "The Echoing Green" details the entire enterprise, the Giants used a spy in the clubhouse (which was in deep center field) with a telescope to steal signs that were relayed by an electronic buzzer, then a bullpen catcher tossing a ball or two balls to indicate what pitch was coming.
You have free articles remaining.
Bobby Thomson, who hit "The Shot Heard 'Round the World" that won the NL pennant, denied he knew what pitch was coming. But the evidence is overwhelming the Giants cheated to get to that point.
And that's what sign stealing is, cheating, plain and simple. Houston may be guilty of cheating its way to a world championship.
The Astros have become the model of modern MLB organization that uses analytics to find and develop their players. They looked to be the smartest franchise, but after all of this, their reputation and accomplishments have become tainted.
It's hard to believe that MLB won't find anything, not with all of the information that has been revealed by the sports news website The Athletic. Sometime in 2020, it's likely MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will have make some decisions that indicate his tolerance for cheating. If the Astros' sign stealing is as bad as it's been described, then Manfred has to come down hard on the Astros not just to punish, but to send a message to the other MLB teams that cheating of any type will incur serious consequences.
Baseball has enough issues with slow, plodding play, franchises that seem to not want to be competitive and an approach of batters either homering or striking out.
Cheating, which strikes at the heart of the integrity of the game, should not be another.