Sciria: MLB's sports gambling deals means it's time to reinstate Pete Rose

Look, Rose broke the rules. He knew them, he broke them, and he's paid a big price, which also included some time in federal prison for tax evasion.

And as a human being, Rose is no saint. There's no need to go into detail but he's not a role model as a person.

But as a baseball player? Rose as we all know has the most hits in MLB history, played in the most wins, and busted his tail every single game for 23 years. They didn't call him Charlie Hustle because he lollygagged.

And lets not forget when MLB has allowed Rose back on the field for promotional events like the 1999 Team of the Century that was sponsored by a credit card. Then it was OK for Rose to be on the field and wear a MLB cap.

In my opinion, Rose deserved to be punished for betting on baseball as a manager and he has served a sentence of 32 years. People convicted of real serious crimes have served less. If reinstated, he shouldn't be allowed to manage or coach but at the age of 80 I doubt he would be in demand.