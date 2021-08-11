Sciria: MLB's sports gambling deals means it's time to reinstate Pete Rose

I remember a time when Major League Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn banned Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle from having any role in baseball because they worked as greeters for casinos. It's silly to think now that because Mantle and Mays were being paid to golf and hang out with the casino's high rollers that they could not be spring training instructors.
Look where we are now.
MLB is getting paid by sports books to use their logos and promote betting on baseball games.
Isn't this the sport that had its championship corrupted by gamblers back in 1919? The sport that banned all the White Sox players who were involved in throwing the World Series, including Shoeless Joe Jackson?
And this leads us to Pete Rose.
Rose, if you remember, was banned for life in 1989 from working in MLB for betting on games while he was managing the Reds. For years he stubbornly denied he bet on games but he changed his tune in an effort to gain reinstatement so he can become eligible to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The stench of hypocrisy is as strong as a zoo on a 100-degree summer day.
If MLB can take millions of dollars from sports books and even encourage its fans to bet on baseball, then why should Rose still be on the banned-for-life list?
Look, Rose broke the rules. He knew them, he broke them, and he's paid a big price, which also included some time in federal prison for tax evasion.
And as a human being, Rose is no saint. There's no need to go into detail but he's not a role model as a person.
But as a baseball player? Rose as we all know has the most hits in MLB history, played in the most wins, and busted his tail every single game for 23 years. They didn't call him Charlie Hustle because he lollygagged.
And lets not forget when MLB has allowed Rose back on the field for promotional events like the 1999 Team of the Century that was sponsored by a credit card. Then it was OK for Rose to be on the field and wear a MLB cap.
In my opinion, Rose deserved to be punished for betting on baseball as a manager and he has served a sentence of 32 years. People convicted of real serious crimes have served less. If reinstated, he shouldn't be allowed to manage or coach but at the age of 80 I doubt he would be in demand.
As part of a reinstatement, I do think he should have to talk to young players about how gambling can end a MLB career. He should be reinstated to become eligible for the hall. Rose is 80, he deserves that moment in Cooperstown, and if MLB can embrace gambling as a revenue stream, then Commissioner Rob Manfred can reinstate Rose.
It's time. Let Pete Rose back in MLB.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria