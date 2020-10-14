Sciria: Who should take the blame for the 2020 NY Yankees?

Expectations.
We all have them in life but nowhere but sports are some so high. And usually when a fan has high expectations, they're going to be disappointed.
Exhibit A: The 2020 New York Yankees.
With this the most unique season in MLB history coming in a pandemic, you could excuse any team for not being as good as predicted. The 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals finished dead last in the NL East.
But the Yankees are always expected to win and get to the World Series, they're one of the biggest spenders in MLB and of course there's that tradition of excellence.
Sadly, older Yankee fans know that really doesn't mean anything, if you remember the lean years of 1982 to 1994 when the Yankees failed to make the playoffs, much less the World Series.
Younger Yankee fans may feel the same way, but no, the Yankees usually make the postseason, it's there the team disappoints its fans, not having won the World Series since 2009. Was it really a surprise the Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays, you know, the team that actually won the AL East?
The Rays are better than the Yankees, plain and simple. Besides winning the division, they won the head-to-head against New York this season too.
The Yankees live and die by the home run and when that's your offense, you're going to be in trouble when you play a team with a quality pitching staff like the Rays. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Yankees scored almost half of their runs off homers during the regular season. The postseason is not the regular season, duh.
And having a manager like Aaron Boone doesn't help either. Here's my beef, in what other field do you see a business hire someone with no prior experience to a top administrative position? I get it, Boone played MLB and was a solid player. But does that make him a great manager? It's the equivalent to handing the keys to a fancy sports car to a kid who just learned to drive. Boone can get away with some mistakes during the regular season but in a short postseason series, the flaws can be fatal (see Game 2 when he started Deivi Garcia).
Take some solace Yankees fans, your owner feels for you. Hal Steinbrenner took a page out of his dad's book and apologized for the team not even making it to the ALCS.
“I’m very disappointed, obviously,” Steinbrenner said during a radio interview. “We invested a lot of time, energy, money into the team last offseason, and we all felt that we had a team that could win a championship, and we failed to do that. We didn’t even come close. So right now, at this point in time, all I can do is apologize to our fans. They deserved a better outcome than they got. Period. I mean, they just did.”
Some of you may say, that's the kind of owner I like, one who cares about the fans. And you'd be right but Hal added to his remarks and this is where I smell the PR talk.
“I guess I should be most disappointed with me. I’m responsible for all this in the end. It’s disappointing because the expectations, of course, were so high.”
Hal, last I checked, you don't play, you sign checks. No one blames the owner after they spent hundreds of millions of dollars on players. Mets fans can blame the Wilpons for their wretchedness, Yankee fans can't blame the Steinbrenners.
Who can you blame?
Maybe GM Brian Cashman, who put the team together, or Boone, or some of the players.
Now if Steinbrenner doesn't look at all of them and realize some changes may have to be made? Then he does owe you an apology.
Assistant News Editor Chris Sciria can be reached at chris.sciria@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!