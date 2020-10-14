Sciria: Who should take the blame for the 2020 NY Yankees?

The Yankees live and die by the home run and when that's your offense, you're going to be in trouble when you play a team with a quality pitching staff like the Rays. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Yankees scored almost half of their runs off homers during the regular season. The postseason is not the regular season, duh.

And having a manager like Aaron Boone doesn't help either. Here's my beef, in what other field do you see a business hire someone with no prior experience to a top administrative position? I get it, Boone played MLB and was a solid player. But does that make him a great manager? It's the equivalent to handing the keys to a fancy sports car to a kid who just learned to drive. Boone can get away with some mistakes during the regular season but in a short postseason series, the flaws can be fatal (see Game 2 when he started Deivi Garcia).

Take some solace Yankees fans, your owner feels for you. Hal Steinbrenner took a page out of his dad's book and apologized for the team not even making it to the ALCS.