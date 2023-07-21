Later next week the Mets and Yankees play a two-game series in what can be called a match-up of two of the most disappointing teams in baseball.

The dreams last spring of a Subway Series in the fall have gone way off track. Both teams have failed so far to live up to expectations they would each make the postseason. What a couple of messes the New York Yankees and Mets have become.

Not since 1990 have the Yankees been in last place this late in the season but yet the team is still over .500 in arguably the best division in baseball. It's crazy to think how good the AL East is from top to bottom that all five teams could finish with winning records.

Aaron Judge is showing he is worth every penny of his huge new contract because the Yankees offense virtually disappeared after he went on the injured list in early June. Judge has been out over a month, but still leads the Yankees in homers and led in RBI before Wednesday's game.

Judge's impact is huge, before Judge got hurt the Yankees were 35-25 and have gone 15-21 through the middle of this week night. The Yankees have not won a series since late June and that was against the woeful Athletics. They lost a series to Colorado. They were swept by the Angels and have lost nine of their last 11 going into Friday night's game. Sheesh.

Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have all been disappointments this season. The Yankees fired their hitting coach, not one regular player is batting over .300. They can't seem to come up with the clutch hit. Their baserunning is dreadful.

The pitching has been decent and has more to do with the Yankees being over .500.

For Yankees fans who are desperately looking for the team's first world title since 2009, it appears the drought may continue for a while, maybe some changes are needed?

Would owner Hal Steinbrenner actually fire manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman? Boone never should have been hired to start with, hiring a manager with no previous experience was a bad decision which usually shows up in the postseason when it comes to in-game decision making.

Cashman has been in charge of the front office since 1997 and it can be debated that maybe it's time for a change?

If Judge can come back soon, maybe his return may be enough to jump-start the offense and see the Yankees make a run at a wild-card spot.

For the Mets, it's been one big disappointment after another as the team with the biggest payroll ever is under .500 and would be last place if not for Nationals. It's like closer Edwin Diaz's injury in the WBC was a bad omen that this was not going to be a good season.

Owner Steve Cohen is learning an expensive lesson that you cannot buy a championship.

Pete Alonso has 26 homers but is barely hitting over .200. Francisco Lindor is hitting in the lower .230s.

Max Scherzer and Kodai Senga are having good years but the team's bullpen is letting them down as big blown leads are being more and more common.

Last year Buck Showalter was manager of the year, could he take the fall for this colossal flop?

The Mets sometimes show signs of being the team fans thought they would be with a six-game win streak before the All-Star Game, but then lost the first two following the break. Being under .500 going into August would make it a tough task to make the playoffs.

When the Yankees play the Mets, it'll still be for bragging rights in the Big Apple. But that's about it.