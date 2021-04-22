Slumping Yankees rally from early hole to down Indians 6-3

"I remain really confident that our group is going to turn this around offensively and I look forward to the fun that comes along with that," Boone said before the game. "We're not doing what I know we will do."

The Indians, who lost to New York in last season's wild-card round, have dropped four of five and soured manager Terry Francona's 62nd birthday.

Germán didn't look as if he'd be around for long after giving up three runs in the first. But the right-hander, who was recalled from the alternate site before the game, settled in and held the Indians scoreless on two hits over the next five innings.

The Indians scored three times in the first off Germán, who committed an error on a comebacker that could have been an inning-ending double play but he dropped. Left fielder Brett Gardner also failed to hold onto a sinking liner that started things.

Eddie Rosario, Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes drove in runs as the Indians gave Aaron Civale an early 3-0 cushion.

The Yankees, though, responded in the third on RBI singles by DJ LeMahieu and Torres, whose shot toward the gap was mishandled by right fielder Josh Naylor, allowing a second run to score.

RUN, DON'T WALK