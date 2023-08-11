Decades after the fact, the 1983 Auburn Little League team remains the organization's lone New York state champion.

This Sunday marks the team's 40th anniversary of the state title win, which Auburn defeated Colonie, a team from the Albany area, 7-4, at the state championship game in Elmira on Aug. 13, 1983.

For one of those involved, even as the years pass, the memory "feels like it was just yesterday."

"I can still remember everything," said Bob Lee, the team's coach. "I've got all the memorabilia." I've still got the scorebook with all the games in it. It's hard to believe it's been 40 years."

Lee, while technically the team's head coach, considered himself a co-coach along with Dennis O'Donnell. The pair guided a group comprised of Auburn's best Little Leaguers, most of whom were 12 years old at the time of the title.

Auburn's state title run began with a win over Southern Cayuga, and en route to the state title game beat teams from Seneca Falls, Penn Yan-Canandaigua, Batavia and Amherst. Those were programs that, shortstop Mike Lowe told The Citizen during the team's 20 anniversary, looked at Auburn as "underdogs."

Lee echoed that sentiment.

"We're from a town. 'Auburn, where the hell is that?' Especially when we got out of district, not only were we playing bigger towns, but those kids were huge," Lee said. "We weren't physically imposing like some of these other teams. But everybody started rooting for us. The longer we went on, the more support we got."

Lee said he still keeps in touch with a fair amount of the players. Lowe, for example, is someone he speaks to every day as the pair are heavily involved in Auburn's youth softball community.

Others, he'll run into from time to time around town. The Little League memories are a frequent topic when catching up, even as the players are in their early 50s while Lee is 71 years old.

Reflecting on the team's run, Lee said he believed his group had the talent to win the district, but, "I don't think anybody believed we'd win the state championship when we started."

"Winning the district was our No. 1 goal," Lee said, "and everything after that was gravy."

While the state championship game against Colonie had its share of dramatics, Auburn never trailed. The team went ahead 3-0 in the top of the first on Marty Black's three-run home run, only for Colonie to tie the score, 4-4, by the third.

In Auburn's at-bats in the top of the sixth — Little League only plays six innings — Tom France punched in a double to score Keith Klein for the deciding run. Auburn tacked on two insurance runs, one on an infield hit by Black to score Lowe, and the last on Jim Salvage's at-bat that brought in another run.

Black, who entered the game as a reliever in place of France, recorded two strikeouts to start the final half-inning, then induced a groundout to clinch the title.

"We had some incredible games, and I mean incredible games," Lee said. "They were a pleasure to be around because they were really good kids that were a lot of fun. They played baseball for the right reasons, because they liked to compete and liked to have fun.

"And they had a knack for winning. Just in the district alone, we won one game that went 12 innings, and won the district championship on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth."

Auburn lost its next game to Pennsylvania state champion Newburgh, ending the team's chances of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Despite that, the Auburn Little Leaguers received the treatment of heroes. The players and coaches were involved to the State Capitol where they met with, among others, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo.

The team was also invited to a game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians, as special guests of former owner George Steinbrenner.

"Everyone was very, very good to us," Lee said.

Auburn has a rich baseball and softball history. The city was home to minor league baseball for decades, has had competitive programs at the high school level (including a baseball state title in the 1980s), and has seen several players drafted into the major leagues — a select handful of whom have reached the top level of the professional ranks.

Forty years later, Lee remains proud that his group of elementary-aged kids put their own unique stamp in Auburn's baseball lore.

"I live and breathe for baseball and softball, there's no doubt about that. And to be part of that experience, it's something you don't ever forget," Lee said. "Auburn has a big baseball legacy. It's nice to be some part of that legacy."