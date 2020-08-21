SS Torres, LHP Paxton join crowded Yankees injured list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres and left-hander James Paxton have joined the New York Yankees' crowded injured list.

Torres had an MRI on Friday that revealed mild strains in his left hamstring and quad, while Paxton had an MRI on Thursday that showed a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor. Both were added to the IL on Friday.

Left-hander Luis Avilán was also placed on the injured list after an MRI on Thursday revealed left shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees were supposed to play three games against the crosstown Mets this weekend, but the Subway Series was postponed after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

The Yankees are already without star hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, as well as left-hander Zack Britton, right-hander Tommy Kahnle and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka — all on the IL. Judge was expected to be activated Saturday after recovering from a strained right calf.

Torres was injured running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third inning of a game Thursday night against AL East-leading Tampa Bay. The 23-year-old is hitting .231 with one home run in 24 games, and he's also struggled defensively since replacing departed Didi Gregorius as the everyday shortstop.