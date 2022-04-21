Tim Locastro scores go-ahead run, Yankees win 5-3

In a tie game and needing a run, the New York Yankees turned to the fastest man in the majors.
Auburn native Tim Locastro entered the game as a pinch-runner and scored the go-ahead run in the Yankees' 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
After designated hitter Josh Donaldson walked to lead off the seventh, Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to his bench. Locastro pinch-ran for Donaldson and made an immediate impact.
Gleyber Torres hit into a fielder's choice, but Tigers pitcher Drew Hutchison made a poor throw and Locastro advanced to third.
The next batter, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, hit an RBI single to drive in Locastro and put the Yankees up 4-3. The Yankees added an insurance run in the eighth inning and held on for the win.
The run scored by Locastro is his first in the majors this season. He did have one at-bat in the game after replacing Donaldson at DH. He struck out swinging.
It was Locastro's second game since being called up on Sunday. He started the season with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and batted .313 (five hits in 16 at-bats) in five games.
The Yankees (7-5) go for the sweep against the Tigers (4-7) on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.
