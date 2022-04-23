Tim Locastro steals base, scores tying run in Yankees win

The fastest man in Major League Baseball struck again on Saturday.
Auburn native Tim Locastro stole second and scored the tying run in the ninth inning in the New York Yankees' 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees trailed 4-3 in the ninth, but a lead-off walk by Josh Donaldson started the rally. Locastro entered the game to pinch-run for Donaldson and stole second as Aaron Hicks struck out.
It was Locastro's first stolen base of the season and first as a Yankee. The swipe gives him 32 for his career. He holds the record for most consecutive stolen bases (29) without being caught to start a career. He set the record in 2021.
After Locastro stole second, he scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's RBI double. Kiner-Falefa hit a deep fly ball to left that carried over Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan's head. Locastro scored easily on the play.
The next batter, pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres, hit a walk-off RBI single to win it for the Yankees.
The Yankees (9-6) and Guardians (7-7) wrap up their series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
