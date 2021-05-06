Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards 4-1

The Mets scored twice in the fifth without a hit. Pete Alonso reached on an error and Cardinals pitchers John Gant and Kodi Whitley combined to walk the next four batters as the Mets took a 2-1 lead.

New York tacked on two more runs in the eighth courtesy of another bases-loaded walk from right-hander Jake Woodford to Alonso and an RBI single by Dominic Smith.

"You see the guys ahead of you taking tough pitches and taking their walks, and as you walk in the box you shrink your zone, don't want to swing at the really good pitch, you want to force the pitcher to come to you. And if he ends up dotting, he ends up dotting," McCann said. "And we did a really good job of laying off some tough pitches and handing the baton off to the next guy."

Gant struggled with his control all game, needing 98 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings. He walked six and struck out five as St. Louis dropped its second straight after having won six in a row.

"I felt comfortable, felt fine, felt strong, you know, just threw too many non-competitive pitches and some of those borderline calls were balls, just didn't go my way," Gant said. "But not here to make excuses, I got to bear down and throw more strikes."