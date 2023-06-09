Weedsport’s Antonio Tortorello and Port Byron’s Connor Usowski received top honors, as Section III’s OHSL baseball released its all-league teams on Friday.

Tortorello was named the Patriot National division’s player of the year, while Usowski was the division’s pitcher of the year selection.

Tortorello, the Warriors’ senior catcher, led the team to a 16-5 record and an appearance the Section III, Class C semifinals this spring, hitting .492 (35-for-71) while providing a steady presence behind the plate. He led Weedsport in hits, RBIs (31) and extra-base hits (eight doubles, one home run).

Tortorello’s 29 hits in the regular season ranked sixth in all of Section III.

Usowski, a sophomore left-hander, racked up 110 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 54 hits and 32 earned runs.

During the regular season, his 100 strikeouts was third on all of Section III, behind Phoenix’s Ty Corey (120 Ks) and Oswego’s Matt Krul (110 Ks).

Joining Tortorello among the first-team selections are Weedsport teammates Patrick Whitman, Andrew Seward and Nico Giacolone.

James Renner and Mike LoMascolo were picked for the second team, while Brayden Mitchell and Anthony LoMascolo are honorable mentions.

Port Byron’s Matt Laird and Cody Jarabek were the team’s other first-team selections. Trevor Applebee made second team and Drew Nolan was an honorable selection.

Cato-Meridian’s Camren Hoag was the Blue Devils’ lone first-team pick, while Emerson Derby received the same honor for Jordan-Elbridge.

For the Blue Devils, Brandon Johnson made the second team and Carter Impson was a honorable mention.

Caspian Phillips, Dominic Rinaldo and Nolan Brunelle rounded out the Eagles’ second-team selections. Hunter Labarge was an honorable mention.

In the Liberty League, Skaneateles’ Scotty Scherrer was the Lakers’ lone first-team selection. Ben Underhill and Chad Lowe made the second team, while Cade Lamphere, Casey Kenan and Cal Anna were honorable mentions.