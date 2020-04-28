Yankee Adam Ottavino trying to perfect pitches during coronavirus shutdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TAMPA — Adam Ottavino is still tinkering away with his delivery. The Yankees’ high-leverage right-handed reliever has all the technology to keep him busy during baseball’s shut down because of the global coronavirus pandemic. The man who rented a storefront and created his own pitching lab in Harlem for two winters to reinvent himself is now trying to perfect his pitches as he hunkers down with his family in his suburban home outside New York City.

“I’ve been able to throw quite a bit and I’ve been able to throw off a mound and I have a gym in my basement," Ottavino told MLB Network Radio on SirusXM, "so I’ve been able to work out and take advantage of the nice days outside and do as much as I can to stay busy. The tricky part is not having a timeline.

“You know baseball is one of the things you can always be working on something and every time I play catch to try to do with a purpose and try to get incrementally better.”

After a spectacular first regular-season with the Yankees, Ottavino could certainly use a better ending to this year. In what will certainly be a shortened and unusual season, if the Yankees are to have success, it will require their so-called “super bullpen” being even more dominant than they were in 2019, when they tied the Twins for saves in the regular season.