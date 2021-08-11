Yankees beats Royals 5-2 for 12th straight series against KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York's three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.

Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.

The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100. The heat might have factored in sloppy play by the Yankees, who had three errors.

"There were a lot of good things happening today," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously, all the bullpen guys came up big for us. To throw a three-spot in the first was huge.

"Overall, we didn't play very well today, and we're fortunate to get out of here with another win."

Brady Singer (3-8) took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

"It was one of those starts where he wasn't sharp," Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. "He couldn't locate the fastball. He had pretty good movement, but his slider didn't have the bite he wanted. He was in a mess every single inning."