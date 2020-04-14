Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees, has died after a long illness, sources confirm to the Daily News. He was 63.

Hank, the eldest son of George Steinbrenner, had largely kept out of the spotlight over the last decade. He and his younger brother Hal inherited the team when ‘The Boss’ died in 2010. Hal became the organization’s managing general partner and the more visible of the two brothers.

But Hank could still deliver quite the verbal jab when he did speak publicly.

Hank Steinbrenner spoke to the Daily News in 2017 about the “Baby Bombers” and how he had no interest in trading away the Yankees’ young talent.

“We’ll never (trade away prospects). I didn’t want to do that in the ’80s. But there was somebody that disagreed with me,” Steinbrenner joked at the time, referring to his father.

He was also very willing to talk trash with the Yankees’ arch-rival Red Sox.

Hank took a shot at Red Sox Nation in a 2008 interview with The New York Times’ Play magazine.