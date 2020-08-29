Yankees edge Mets 2-1 to avert longest slide in 25 years

Left fielder Brett Gardner robbed J.D. Davis of extra bases with an outstanding catch to begin the seventh. With the right-handed Ramos due up in the eighth, Happ was pulled after 90 pitches.

"I know he's been under pressure the past couple of weeks," Voit said. "We needed that really bad."

It was only the fourth start of the season and second since Aug. 5 for Happ, who recently spoke up about the shortage of assignments and seemed to think it might be related to his $17 million vesting option for next season.

"I feel like I answered some of the stuff maybe I wanted to say and will kind of leave that there," Happ said. "I'm just going to focus on the season."

Before the game, general manager Brian Cashman said Happ struggled last year and slots at the back of the rotation, so the decision has purely been based on trying to win games and navigating postponements.

"Look, it's no secret what he's been through this year," Boone said. "With the long rest, his focus has never altered."

Voit launched his 12th home run on the fourth pitch from Mets starter Robert Gsellman, but the Yankees later had two runners thrown out at home plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM