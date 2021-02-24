Yankees finalize deals for Brett Gardner, Justin Wilson

Gardner hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year, rebounding after a slump that sunk his average at .169 at the start of September. He batted .369 (7 for 19) in the playoffs.

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that for now Clint Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in center and Aaron Judge in right.

"I expect Clint to be our left fielder and to be in that starting lineup," Boone said. "A guy like Gardy is a guy who would play a lot, certainly, as a lot of our guys that will quote unquote be bench players or whatever, but Clint is going to be a regular player for us going into the season."

Over the full 2019 season, Gardner reached career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs to go along with a .251 average. He is a fan favorite for his fiery demeanor and longevity.

Gardner and the switch-hitting Hicks often were the only left-handed bats in the Yankees' starting lineup last year.

"One of the things I look at is his toughness, the ability to post, the ability to play through things, the premium he puts on being ready to go each and every day," Boone said. "There is a blue collar-ness to the way he goes about his business I think that is infectious. He's got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder that he plays with.